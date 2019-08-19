Rami Malek has found somebody to love—in Lucy Boynton.

The 38-year-old actor proved just how much of a doting boyfriend he can be in GQ's September issue.

At one point during the interview, Malek heads into a local Goop shop in New York to purchase a gift for his leading lady. While the two weren't celebrating any special occasion, Malek wanted to give the 25-year-old actress a little token of appreciation.

From champagne coupes to bath salts, the Mr. Robot star examined several items before settling on the right one—a container of Schmidt's Jasmine Tea deodorant.

"She'll be so 'chuffed,'" he told the interviewer.

However, he didn't stop there. He then picked out a gold chain with a crescent-shaped pendant. As a little joke, he asked the salesperson to place the deodorant in a jewelry box and put the necklace in an informal shopping bag.

"Good. This will be funny," Malek said. "She'll think I'm being goofy."