Are ya'll ready for this?

Carrie Underwood is set to host the 2019 CMA Awards, but unlike the past 11—yes, 11—years, Brad Paisley won't be joining her up on stage. Instead, the superstar is getting a little help from icons and guest hosts Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire, the Country Music Association announced on Monday.

The 53rd annual show, hailed as country music's biggest night, will pay special tribute to the genre's beloved female artists. And this trailblazing trio are, indeed, the perfect fit to preside over the star-studded evening. Together, Carrie, Dolly and Reba have nabbed 124 CMA nominations and 22 wins, with 11 of those trophies coming from the coveted Female Vocalist of the Year category. Not to mention, Dolly and Reba are also Country Music Hall of Fame members.

Needless to say, they are one powerful group and we are in for one wild night.