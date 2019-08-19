Prince Harry’s Ex Cressida Bonas Is Engaged to Another Harry

Cressida Bonas has found her happily ever after with Harry. Except not the one you're thinking.

Prince Harry's ex girlfriend is engaged to Harry Wentworth-Stanley, Bonas' love announced on Instagram Sunday night. "We getting married," Wentworth-Stanley captioned a selfie of the duo, which showed off the Nantucket scenery and her giant, circular diamond bling.

Naturally, the celebratory comments immediately began pouring in, including one from Kate Middleton's brother. "So wonderful," James Middleton wrote alongside a string of red heart emojis.

The British couple reignited their romance following Bonas' split from the redheaded royal. (Refresher: She and Prince Harry were introduced by Princess Eugenie and dated for two years before amicably calling it quits in 2014.)

And while socialite Bonas pursues a career in acting, Wentworth-Stanley is an estate agent. He's also the son of Clare Mountbatten, Marchioness of Milford Haven, which, in other words, means this Earl comes from high society. (Oh, and his stepdad is Queen Elizabeth II's cousin.)