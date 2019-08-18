Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment
The celebrations continue for now-legally married Vanderpump Rules' stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz.
The two had had a second wedding and submitted a signed marriage certificate in Las Vegas in late July, after friend Lance Bass accidentally hinted publicly that their Aug. 17, 2016 nuptials, documented on their Bravo reality show, were not legally binding due to incorrect paperwork. However, that is still their wedding day, and on Saturday, they celebrated their three-year anniversary.
Maloney, 32, and Schwartz, 36, enjoyed a romantic lunch at the Idle Hour cocktail bar in Los Angeles. They posted videos from their anniversary date on their Instagram Stories.
"This is a strange place," she tells her husband at their table. "I really enjoy it though. I enjoy you."
"There's no better commentary than that, Bubba," he replies.
"I enjoy you," she repeats.
"I enjoy you too," he says.
Maloney also shared a photo of the large flower bouquet her husband got her.
"Thank you bubba!!!" she wrote.
Their Vanderpump Rules co-stars such as Scheana Shay, Ariana Madix, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor all congratulated them on Instagram.
Instagram / Katie Maloney
Schwartz posted on his Instagram Story a black and white photo of his wife laying on a couch with one of their dogs.
"This was the first time bubba opened her eyes as a married woman," he wrote. "You can almost feel her past wedding hangover looking at this pic. The next two weeks after this were f--kin dreamy."
Maloney also posted on her Instagram page photos of the two at their 2016 wedding. She wore a long sleeve lace bridal gown.
"I love you more and more everyday. Thank you for loving me! Happy Anniversary Bubba!!!!!" she wrote.
"B U B B A ♥️," Schwartz replied.
See Maloney and Schwartz's 2016 wedding photos:
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)