The celebrations continue for now-legally married Vanderpump Rules' stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz.

The two had had a second wedding and submitted a signed marriage certificate in Las Vegas in late July, after friend Lance Bass accidentally hinted publicly that their Aug. 17, 2016 nuptials, documented on their Bravo reality show, were not legally binding due to incorrect paperwork. However, that is still their wedding day, and on Saturday, they celebrated their three-year anniversary.

Maloney, 32, and Schwartz, 36, enjoyed a romantic lunch at the Idle Hour cocktail bar in Los Angeles. They posted videos from their anniversary date on their Instagram Stories.

"This is a strange place," she tells her husband at their table. "I really enjoy it though. I enjoy you."

"There's no better commentary than that, Bubba," he replies.

"I enjoy you," she repeats.

"I enjoy you too," he says.