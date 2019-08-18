While the idea of the "song of summer" seems like an invention of the '50s and the '60s, when California beach culture was the bee's knees, the truth is that people have been seeking to define the season with a singular song for over a century now. (Yes, you read that right.)

As soon as music was able to be sold commercially—first through sheet music that one could play by home, and later, thanks to advancing technology, actual recordings—a hit-driven market meant that songs were able to become country-wide sensations and journalists would want to talk about them.

In language that would barely be out of place today, the June 5, 1910 edition of the New York Tribune wrote, "The roof gardens are opening and the summer shows begin. In the words of the almanac, 'About this time look out for the summer song.' What will it be this season? Will it be humorous? Will it be sentimental? Will it be unmitigated trash? Will it be at least bearable, in text or music, or both?"

While the conversation surrounding them might be the same as today, the songs themselves certainly were not. The Trib cited songs like "My Wife's Gone to the Country! Hooray, Hooray!" and "Where Did You Get That Hat?" as the previous year's top songs, while predicting that year's smash might be either a song about Teddy Roosevelt or one dedicated to Halley's Comet, which appeared in 1910. So, the next time you want to lament the current start of pop music, take a second and be thankful that radio isn't full of songs celebrating presidents or someone's hat.