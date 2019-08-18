by Corinne Heller | Sun., Aug. 18, 2019 11:01 AM
Khloe Kardashian is showing off her own "revenge body" and reflecting on her summer of "peace" and "strength" with her littlest love, True Thompson.
The 35-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian star posted on her Instagram page on Sunday photos of her and her 1-year-old daughter having fun together on a beach. The two wear corresponding swimsuits; Khloe sports a bright blue bikini and True wears a blue one-piece with a cloud design.
In one pic, the toddler plays with a pail and shovel and other beach toys. Other photos shows True half submerged in sand with her arms and torso out as her mom plays with her.
"My beach baby and Me," Khloe wrote.
Khloe, who paired her look with a straw hat, also posted a pic of her posing on the beach alone and shared an inspiring message.
"♡ This summer I have been focused on ME," she wrote. "Me from within. Mind. Body. Soul. ♡ #focused #peace #strength."
"You look soooo good! Major Goals," her sister Kim Kardashian commented.
"You are a GODDESS," mom Kris Jenner wrote.
"Come On Legs," wrote one of Khloe's besties, Khadijah Haqq.
"Absolutely beautiful," commented friend Adrienne Bailon, who is also Khloe's brother Rob Kardashian's ex.
Khloe, who has been getting back into her fitness regimen in recent months, has had a turbulent year; Days before True was born in April 2018, the reality star's beau and the child's dad Tristan Thompsonwas involved in a cheating scandal. Khloe forgave him and they reconciled but broke up early this year amid another cheating scandal involving the NBA star and Kylie Jenner's ex BFF Jordyn Woods.
In July, Khloe clarified to fans that she does not hate her ex.
"Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel?" she wrote on Instagram. "People make mistakes, but I won't hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I'm too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money] to hate any individual."
