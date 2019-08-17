Today's social media update from Chrissy Teigen: "It's so big it's shiny and hard like glass."

No, the supermodel isn't talking about her newest eyewear collab with Quay Australia. Instead, she's sharing the details of her enlarged lips, which ballooned and became swollen after she got a crazy reaction due to altitude sickness.

"very upset and saddened that my own birth state, Utah, has chosen to poison me with terrible altitude sickness," she began her series of tweets on Saturday afternoon. She added, "did u know angioedema can be triggered from altitude sickness? learn something new every day! my lip about to explode. goodbye world."

It appears the 33-year-old star flew out to her home state for a wedding, because she tagged both the groom and bride-to-be on social media, Meghan Mackenzie and Luke Dillon. "this is premeditated murder if you ask me," she hilariously captioned her video post.