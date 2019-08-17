French Montana Reminisces About His Relationship With Khloe Kardashian: ''The Love Was Real''

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Aug. 17, 2019 3:48 PM

Khloe Kardashian, French Montana

Denise Truscello/WireImage

French Montana is taking a walk down memory lane.

The "Slide" rapper recently opened up about his past relationship with Khloe Kardashian, whom he dated back in 2014 for a little under a year. If anything, the two have remained close friends since their split.

"Me and Khloe are always going to be friends, and the family still remains close," he said in an interview with Haute Living. For the 34-year-old musician, he felt the "love was real" when he dated the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

"I feel like we had a real dope relationship," he explained to the publication. "There was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn't come back from. The love was real."

Montana continued, "When the love was like that, it's always going to be like that. Friendship after a relationship is something that's real hard to do, and I'm glad we've been able to do it."

Khloe Kardashian's Most Savage Clapbacks

They have been able to stay close indeed! Recently, French Montana attended Kourtney Kardashian's larger-than-life bash, where he celebrated her 40th birthday with the Good American founder.

French Montana, Khloe Kardashian

Denise Truscello/WireImage

While the two have since moved on and dated other people after breaking up in 2014, both Khloe and the "No Stylist" rapper are single.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was famously tied to Tristan Thompson for quite some time. They welcomed a baby girl, True Thompson, together in April 2018. However, the pair called it quits earlier this year after the basketball player was caught kissing Jordyn Woods.

Moreover, French Montana and reality TV personality Evelyn Lozada dated from November 2017 to March 2018.

All in all, Khloe and the 34-year-old rapper are proof that exes can be friends!

Watch the season 17 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m., only on E!

