Vanessa Hudgens' 28th Birthday Tribute to Austin Butler Will Make Your Heart Melt

Happy birthday, Austin Butler!

The Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood actor and The Shannara Chronicles alum turned 28 on Saturday and received a sweet online tribute from longtime girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my love, my other half, my constant Inspiration and supporter. My best friend. My everything @austinbutler," the 30-year-old actress wrote on Instagram. "28 is going to be [three fire emojis]."

Hudgens shared two photos of her and Butler. One shows them staring at the camera, with her hand around his neck and shoulder, and the other shows her playing with his hair.

The two began dating in 2011, a year after Hudgens and her High School Musical co-star Zac Efron split.

"It's hard for me to even put into words how much that girl means to me," Butler told E! News' Justin Sylvester at the premiere of Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood premiere in July. "I am so inspired by her every day and just love her to my core."

Photos

High School Musical Cast: Where Are They Now?

See the photos and more of the couple's cutest pics together:

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, 28th Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Vanessa Hudgens

Birthday Love

The actress posted this cute pic of the two on the actor's 28th birthday in August 2019.

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, 28th Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Vanessa Hudgens

So Cute

The actress plays with her beau's hair.

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Twinning

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler had matching hair colors after Butler went brunette for a role.

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Shirtless Smooches

When Hudgens wished the actor a happy birthday this year, she shared this sweet, smoochy snap. Awww!

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Cute and Candid

The High School Musical star felt like this candid moment was too adorable not to share, and we agree!

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Sweethearts in Shades

These two had a blast at the beach together this summer.

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Broadway Babes

After Butler wrapped his role in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway, his lady love was there to offer some cute congratulations.

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Sweet and Supportive

When the show opened in April, Hudgens was also there to shower her beau with love and support.

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Magical Moments

In January, the two enjoyed a fancy night out getting at The Magic Castle and of course they were dressed to impress.

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

New Year, New Memories

After ringing in the start of 2018 together, Hudgens shared this precious pic of herself and Butler all dressed up.

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Tender Touches

This couple looks so good together in this selfie that we can't help but smile when we look at them!

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Birthday Bash Bliss

The lovebirds got cozy with wine in hand while celebrating Stella Hudgens' birthday last year.

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Happy in the Hills

The two just radiated happiness in this post for Butler's birthday in 2017.

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Cheesin'

What's not to love about these two?

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Under the Tuscan Sun

The precious pair looked like they had quite a romantic getaway during their summer 2016 trip to Italy.

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Hairspiration

Butler and Hudgens look so cute here...they're even rocking almost identical hairdos!

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Safari Chic

Hudgens described these playful pouts as "safari chic" while on vacation in 2015.

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Wild Cats (Get Your Head in the Game)

They may have seen a lion in real life, but these two only have eyes for each other.

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Smiles and Sunsets

The precious pair was picture perfect in front of the setting sun back in 2015.

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler, Instagram

Instagram

Birthday Blessings

Hudgens shared this sweet shot—and an even sweeter message—in honor of her main man's 23rd birthday.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

