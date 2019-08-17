Happy birthday, Rumer Willis!

The Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood and House Bunny actress and Masked Singer participant turned 31 on Friday and naturally, her mom Demi Moorecelebrated the occasion publicly with some adorable throwback pics.

The 56-year-old star posted on her Instagram page late that night a photo of her and ex-husband Bruce Willis' eldest child as a baby, smiling and sitting in front of the steering wheel of a convertible.

"I am a few min late but YOU @rumerwillis my sweet first born came on your due date ready for action and have been in the drivers seat ready for this journey from the day you were born!" Demi wrote.

"Happy Birthday Baby Ru!" she continued. "Before you I didn't really know what love was! You continue to light the pathway of loving and I am honored to be on this ride with you my angel! Thank you for being a beautiful teacher and a magnificent being. I love you beyond measure!"

"I love you so much mama, honored to be yours ♥️♥️♥️," Rumer replied.