Peter Fonda Dead at 79 After Cancer Battle

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Aug. 16, 2019 3:33 PM
Peter Fonda has passed away at the age of 79.
The star of hit films like Easy Rider, 3:10 to Yuma and Ulee's Gold died from respiratory failure caused by lung cancer. A rep for Peter and his family tells E! News, "It is with deep sorrow that we share the news that Peter Fonda has passed away."
The statement continues, "[Peter] passed away peacefully on Friday morning, August 16 at 11:05am at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by family... In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy."
The famous family hopes that people "celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life."
"In honor of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom," their heartfelt statement concludes.
The actor received two Golden Globes in his lifetime for his work on the films The Passion of Ayn Rand and Ulee's Gold. In his final years, Fonda continued to star in various roles.
The Easy Rider star is survived by sibling Jane Fonda, and his two children Bridget and Justin Fonda.
Our thoughts go out to the Fonda family.
