Instagram
Mackenzie McKee is taking a second look at the status of her marriage.
On Friday afternoon, the Teen Mom OG star got fans buzzing with her brand-new Instagram post. Despite wearing her wedding ring in the photo, the MTV star told followers that her relationship status with Josh McKee has changed.
"Freshly single and ready to, be the boss babe that I am and let God lead me to what i deserve," Mackenzie wrote on social media. "Edit: this is an old photo so my ring is on."
And just a couple of hours earlier, the proud mom went on Twitter explaining her decision.
"To the girls (I know who you are) who called in. Nice try," she wrote online. "However I would like to say, that due to stress, me needing to stay focused, the media, etc. I am deciding my marriage needs a break. My heart breaks for my kids. But as of right now, this is what's best. Thank you."
For those wondering what "girls" she is talking about, fans are speculating that it could be a message to recent reports that featured two women claiming Josh kissed another lady at a Texas bar.
Josh would deny anything inappropriate happened during a recent episode of Teen Mom OG.
"We decided to stick around and have some beers and I guess someone was there and we just got talking about this or that, and that was it," he told his wife. "There was no affection or anything like that there."
Josh added, "I was scared to tell you that I was at a bar."
He also called the cheating allegations against him "bull crap" in a statement to OKMagazine.com.
Fans first met Mackenzie and Josh on the fourth season of 16 and Pregnant back in 2012. Fast-forward to today and the couple now has three children ranging in age from two to seven. They recently rejoined the franchise by participating in the most recent season of Teen Mom OG.
"Marriage is such a learning process every day," Mackenzie recently shared on Twitter. "Women... STAND UP FOR YOURSELF ALWAYS."
Watch the season finale of Teen Mom OG Monday night at 9 p.m. only on MTV.