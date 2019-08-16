Kimberly Perry is ready for a second chance at love.

More than a month after The Band Perry released a personal single about infidelity titled "The Good Life," one member says she is open to the possibility of finding love again.

"Yes! Somebody asked me earlier, ‘Have you totally given up? Are you totally cynical about love?' No!" Kimberly shared exclusively on E! News' Daily Pop with Melanie Bromley and Carissa Culiner. "I have seen great examples around me. My parents, friends who have these beautiful relationships. So yeah, I have seen great examples."

She continued, "I think all things happen for a reason. I know that after a challenging moment like this, I walked away just so much more wise…You just have to keep an open mind, open heart, talk about life like water—go with the flow."

While fans may know Kimberly as a member of the Grammy-winning trio The Band Perry, the singer previously made headlines when she filed for divorce from former MLB player J.P. Arencibia in 2018.