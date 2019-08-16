by Lauren Piester | Fri., Aug. 16, 2019 10:05 AM
Anybody know what it means to fold in the cheese?
Schitt's Creek just released a gigantic blooper reel and it's just as good as you might imagine it to be. Better, even. Just a true delight for your Friday morning.
You want golf-related sexual innuendo? You got it. You want Alexis failing to perform the title track off of her critically reviewed limited reality series A Little Bit Alexis? You got it. You want Moira Rose slooooowly performing Danny Boy? You definitely got it. You know what else you got that you didn't want? A slo-mo shot of Chris Elliot's snot falling out of his nose. It's truly all here in this blooper reel.
Get ready to cry-laugh as you watch it below.
And yeah, go ahead and watch it again. And a third time. A fourth time, even. Then cap it off with a little la la la la A Little Bit Alexis just for fun.
Schitt's Creek will end with its sixth season next year, but until then, we get to root for the show at the 2019 Emmys. Catherine O'Hara is nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy, Eugene Levy is nominated for Lead Actor in a Comedy, and the show itself is up for best comedy.
The 2019 Emmys will air Sunday, September 22 at 5 p.m. PT on Fox.
Schitt's Creek airs on Pop.
