Could these two be The Hills' next "It" couple?

A source tells E! News that Brandon Thomas Lee is dating Big Little Lies star Kathryn Newton. "Brandon and Kathryn have been seeing each other and are really enjoying each other's company," the source shares.

Pop culture followers caught a glimpse of the new couple while they were out and about in Santa Monica, Calif. It appears the two dined at the famed Giorgio Baldi restaurant before speeding off in Brandon's white sports car. For the occasion, the reality star wore holey light-wash jeans and an eccentric button-up, while his date sported a chic all-black ensemble.

It seems like the two first became acquainted with one another when they danced at the amfAR Paris Dinner on Fourth of July 2018. But since then it seems like work came between a reunion between the Hollywood stars.