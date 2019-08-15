by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Aug. 15, 2019 6:07 PM
If three's a crowd, then social media influencer Violet Benson isn't down for a party of four.
After Violet, who runs the popular Instagram account "Daddy Issues," revealed she and Tyler Cameron happened to spend time together in between his respective dates with Bachelorette ex Hannah Brown and Gigi Hadid, she decided to clarify what really went down on their date.
"Love when things get taken out of context and quote things you never said!" the 30-year-old wrote on Instagram Stories. "Glad Tyler and I got to have lunch, AS FRIENDS. He's a great dude, nice friend and I wish him the best!!"
So how did things get so blown out of proportion? According to Violet, who first spilled the proverbial tea on SiriusXM's Sex With Emily, she had a lunch date with Tyler just hours before he met up with Hannah. When photos surfaced of Tyler leaving Hannah's L.A. apartment surfaced the next day, Violet was in need of some clarity. And who could blame her?
"I didn't freak out on him because he hooked up with Hannah, I felt like he was dishonest with me," she shared at the time. "I felt weirded out because if they have a thing... I wanted them to be able to explore it without me in any type of mix. I didn't want to be in that situation."
ABC; FilmMagic; Shutterstock
She then confronted Tyler via text over the "uncomfortable" moment, but then—as fans will recall—the 26-year-old model flew to New York City for some alone time with Gigi. After realizing Tyler and the A-list supermodel were obviously an item, Violet said she "overreacted" to the apparent diss. As she described, "I think Tyler was being polite when he hung out with Hannah, and I think it was still nice to see his ex."
"Clearly," she continued, "Tyler is trying to shoot his shot with people that he's a fan of that he could now get a chance to hang out with."
Days later, Tyler texted Violet back and the pair cleared things up.
ROKA / BACKGRID
And just as Violet is side-stepping out of the narrative involving Gigi and Tyler, things between the duo are certainly heating up.
"Tyler likes Gigi and definitely wants to keep seeing her," an insider recently told E! News. "He wasn't sure if it would turn into something but they are having a lot of fun and don't want it to end, that's for sure. They are seeing each other a lot and texting all day long. He's excited about her."
Gigi is keen on taking things a bit slower, with our source adding, "They are both very into each other but Gigi has been really hesitant about getting serious with him. She feels she just ended a long-term relationship and wants to strictly have fun right now."
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?