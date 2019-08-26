15 Celebrity Dog Products That Will Have Tails Wagging

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Aug. 26, 2019 3:30 AM

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's time to spoil your favorite four-legged friend!

Today officially marks International Dog Day where we celebrate our furry best friends for their unconditional love.

And while some owners may mark the day with an extended walk or catch with their dog, we may want to do a little shopping for our favorite pets.

Some big Hollywood stars like Martha Stewart and Rachael Ray have developed fabulous—and tasty—products specifically for dogs. And in recent years, more celebrities like Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott have created businesses dedicated to pooches.

"I wanted my yorkie a.k.a. ‘dog husband' Louis to have the finest of everything inside and out," the Bravo star shared with E! News when discussing her SparkleDog Food line. "I noticed that the dog food industry has overlooked the purchasing power of women. I have made it my mission to create packaging for my products that would appeal to women using bold pink colors, unique shapes and easy to carry bags and bottles."

Kameron Westcott

Courtesy of SparkleDog Food

She continued, "We also want all our furry friends to have the best, most healthiest food and vitamin choices any pup could ask for!"

We decided to compile some of our favorite celebrity and pop culture dog products that would make your pet extra happy. After all, they deserve a special treat on this special day.

"Dogs are people too! They have feelings, wants and needs. They deserve nothing but the best just like we do," Kameron explained. "They deserve to have limitless energy and to be happy! They just deserve fancy things!"

Ellen DeGeneres Dog Toys and Storage Bin

Spoil your favorite furry friend with ED Ellen DeGeneres' adorable eight-piece set that comes with seven assorted toys and one fabric storage bin. 

E-Commerce National Dog Day, Dog Toys and Storage Bin
$20 Wal-Mart
Martha Stewart Faux Leather Dog Harness Vest

Designed for comfort, control and overall coolness, Martha Stewart's faux leather dog harness vest ensures your pet is styling when he or she is stepping out for a walk. 

E-Commerce National Dog Day, Faux Leather Dog Harness Vest
$29
$18 QVC
SparkleDog Oatmeal Dog Shampoo with Aloe

The dog-friendly shampoo is formulated with colloidal oatmeal, vitamins and oils to give your dog the ultimate bathing experience. "It also smells like a vacation!" Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott shared with us. "Leave your dog's coat moisturized and nourished while cleaning away the dirt." 

E-Commerce National Dog Day, SparkleDog Shampoo
$15 Amazon
Animal Planet 4-Piece Pet Toy Canister

The network known for loving all kinds of animals has a line of dog-friendly products available at Kohl's. Your pup will stay busy with this pet toy canister.

E-Commerce National Dog Day, Animal Planet 4-pc. Pet Toy Canister
$40
$16 Kohl's
WEN Pets Lavender Mint Eucalyptus ReplenishingTreatment Mist

Celebrity hairstylist and QVC fan-favorite Chaz Dean created a daily formula that leaves your pet's coat soft, silky and smelling fresh all day.

E-Commerce National Dog Day, WEN Pets Lavender Mint Eucalyptus ReplenishingTreatment Mist
$40 QVC
Martha Stewart Plaid Barn Coat

Clearance price alert! This doggie barn coat from Martha Stewart keeps your furry friend fashionable and warm during cooler walks. An added bonus is the outfit is machine wash, tumble dry.

E-Commerce National Dog Day, Plaid Barn Coat for Dogs
$22
$16 QVC
Rachael Ray Nutrish Pawsta Dog Treats

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray created tasty real meat-filled treats for dogs. And guess what? U.S. Farm Raised Beef is the #1 ingredient.

E-Commerce National Dog Day, Rachael Ray Nutrish Pawsta Dog Treats
$24 Amazon
SparkleDog Multivitamin Daily Supplement Soft Chews

One of Kameron Westcott's favorite items from her SparkleDog line ensures your dog gets all the vitamins and minerals they need. "They think they are treats and they continue to beg for more!" she shared with E! News. 

E-Commerce National Dog Day, SparkleDog Multivitamin Daily Supplement
$20 Amazon
Martha Stewart Multipurpose Grooming Wipes

Your dog has to stay clean too! Luckily, Martha Stewart's wipes are veterinarian recommended and great for quick clean-ups between baths.

E-Commerce National Dog Day, Multipurpose Grooming Wipes for Dogs
$10 Amazon
Happy Place Waterless Shampoo

The men behind Beekman 1802—a popular brand on HSN and QVC—created the perfect product for the dog that doesn't like to be bathed. 

E-Commerce National Dog Day, Waterless Shampoo for Dogs 2-pack
$30 HSN
Vanderpump Pets Quilted Harness

Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump created a extraordinary collection of beautiful pup necessities. One of our favorites is perfect for the fashionable dog in your life. 

E-Commerce National Dog Day, Quilted Harness
$51 Vanderpump Pets
Happy Again Joint Supplement

Happy Again Pet recently partnered with pet behaviorist and Dog Whisperer Cesar Millan to create a product that maintains the cartilage of younger dogs to prolong their youth, and to help rebuild it in older dogs to improve their mobility. 

E-Commerce National Dog Day, Happy Again Joint Supplement for Dogs
$50 Amazon
Pablo's Paws Naughy Collar

Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes "MJ" Javid created a dog accessory line named after her beloved, first chihuahua. The collars, leashes and accessories are dripping in designs and bling. Plus, portions of every purchase are donated to local animal shelters. 

E-Commerce National Dog Day, Jewel Collar
$49 Pablo's Paws
Rachael Ray Nutrish Burger Bites Dog Treats

We would never recommend owners eating their dog's treats. But with flavors like beef with bison burger, we'd understand if you feel a bit hungry.  

E-Commerce National Dog Day, Rachael Ray Nutrish Burger Bites Dog Treats
$24 Amazon
John Paul Pet Grooming Pack Shampoo

The co-founder of Hollywood favorite Paul Mitchell Salon will have your dog smelling and feeling good with this grooming pack, which includes a brush to keep your pet's coats soft and shiny. 

 
 
E-Commerce National Dog Day, John Paul Pet Grooming Pack Shampoo
$32 Amazon
