When it comes to fashion, Lil Wayne knows what's up.

Whether he's performing on stage or stepping out for a red carpet appearance, the rapper isn't afraid to express himself through his outfit choices.

But when teaming up with American Eagle for the AE x Young Money collection, the Grammy winner had his fans in mind when designing his pieces. "American Eagle is a brand that represents the future and is always looking to tomorrow," Lil Wayne shared with E! News exclusively. "I pay attention to what my fans wear and know they love the brand, so I got together with American Eagle to co-create the AE x Young Money collection for today's generation."

From the tie-dye sweatshirts to ripped denim jeans, the rapper says his collection is centered around "self-expression." And with items all under $100, fans may be able to try out more than just one piece.

"Since the beginning of my career I've used my music and style to express myself," he explained. "I wanted to create a collection with American Eagle that combines my personality and the brand's iconic style to help inspire others to go out and live their truth." See our favs below.