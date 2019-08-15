Netflix

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo return or more adorable romance in the To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel, based on the second book in the series P.S. I Still Love You, and which is currently filming. The announcement of the sequel was, of course, made in the form of a letter from Netflix.

"To All The Fans I've Loved Before, I miss you. I know it's only been a few months and I swear I wasn't trying to avoid you, I just didn't know how to answer your question without lying to you.

The truth isn't always simple or straightforward—and as we all know too well, dating contracts have a way of quickly getting complicated. But, the letters are out...it's true. A To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel is coming to Netflix.

And yes, you can seamlessly continue to run your #Covinsky fan accounts because your dream stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo are in on it too. So let's do this. I promise the next chapter will be worth the wait!"