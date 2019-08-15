The WB

OK, you can ask for a Dawson's Creek movie. Fine. We too would like to see Pacey living it up in New York (and maybe Joey is also there but that's not as important) as a boat chef or whatever he ended up being, but you cannot ask Michelle Williams about said hypothetical Dawson's Creek movie, because right there, you have proven that you don't deserve it. If you'll remember, in the series finale, Williams' character Jen HEARTBREAKINGLY passed away. It was devastating, and sort of ruined any future discussions of continuing with a movie.

"You can't do it because Michelle/Jen is dead," Joshua Jackson told E! News in 2012. "What's the show without all of the main characters?"

Creator Kevin Williamson has said a reunion/revival wouldn't happen, and Dawson himself (James Van der Beek) echoed that statement in an interview with E! News.

"Listen, it's so flattering that anyone even cares about work we did 15 years ago, it really is. No one wants to insult the fans or take away anything. But the truth is, it's not in the works. I don't mean to break the news, but yeah, I think everybody is really kind of happy with where they're at. ... Artistically, I don't think fans would really want it, I really don't," he said. "I don't think there's a way to make it work creatively and if Kevin says it's a no then it's never ever happening. It's tough to bring Michelle [Williams] back from the dead, that's number one. And also it's tough for me to even remember how to play that character, so I'd have to do some homework."

Sorry, Dawson fans. Joey picked Pacey and that is the end of it.