by Katherine Riley | Fri., Aug. 16, 2019 4:17 PM
The Dermstore 20th Anniversary Sale event is here! To celebrate, Dermstore is offering up to 25% off sitewide with the code CELEBRATE (that's easy to remember, right?). Plus, Dermstore Rewards member can earn 2x Points on select brands.
The beauty of the 2019 Dermstore Anniversary Sale (no pun intended) is that brands that aren't normally on sale are now available with deep discounts. We're talking Dermaflash, R+Co, Perricone MD, Smashbox, Kai, NuFace, BeautyBlender, Sunday Riley, Stila Cosmetics, Lancer Skincare, Harry Josh Pro Tools, Sachajuan and many, many more.
If you're not a Dermstore Rewards member, we def recommend signing up. You earn 5% back on each purchase—redeemable toward savings on your favorite brands. Plus: It's free to join! On top of earning points through purchases, you can collect rewards when you write product reviews or share Dermstore blog posts, reviews and purchases with your friends.
The Dermstore Anniversary Sale ends Aug. 25, so you better get shopping. Check out what we're adding to our cart below!
This retinol-infused product diminishes the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and enlarged pores, but without the irritation of traditional retinoids. Our sensitive skin swears by it!
Inspired by dermaplaning, a skin treatment only available in medical spas or doctor's offices, Dermaflash is the only at-home exfoliating device that uses a subtle sonic vibration and stainless steel edge to remove dead skin cells and fine hair from the cheeks, jawline, lip area, chin and forehead.
This leave-in conditioning treatment that targets and corrects 10 major hair care concerns.
This peel-off face mask is clinically proven to give you cleaner, less oily skin.
An infusion of strengthening camellia oleifera extract in this award-winning polish promotes healthier, more fortified nails.
This fan-fave self-tanner is formulated to give you a very even and seamless deep bronze color.
Essential fatty acids along with vitamin E in this cream moisturize and soften, while organic pansy calms irritation due to dry skin.
LightStim for Wrinkles uses the latest LED light and Multi-Wave technology combined with potent peptides to clarify, smooth and firm tired skin.
This at-home treatment features a pair of overnight socks pre-filled with an advanced blend of plant extracts and exfoliants to smooth and soften rough, callused feet.
This two-step exfoliating treatment smoothes and rejuvenates your skin.
Kai's light gardenia scent is one of our favorite fragrances in the world, and this whipped body moisturizer is simply divine.
A best-seller for over 40 years, this aerosol spray evenly dispenses a fine mist of micronized powders that not only absorb excess oil, but cleanse and volumize your strands. Perfect for your gym bag.
This sheet mask improves clarity, regulates oil and makes pores appear smaller.
This leave-in conditioner creates a tousled and textured appearance with just a few spritzes.
