It's business as usual for Todd Chrisley, as he and his wife face a federal indictment for tax evasion and other financial offenses, charges that could lead to jail time.

The 50-year-old wrote on Instagram in a Biblical-inspired post on Thursday that he and Julie Chrisley, are "getting back to work" after this "distraction," and also clarified that their family's hit USA Network reality show Chrisley Knows Best has not been canceled after seven seasons. A grand jury indicted them on Tuesday. A day later, they turned themselves in to Georgia police and pleaded not guilty at their arraignment. They were then released on $100,000 bonds. If convicted, the Chrisleys could face up to 30 years in prison.

"Trust and believe that we are holding the right hand of God on this walk we are on, if he brings us to it he will bring us through it," Todd wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "Please don't fall victim to false prophets, don't give attention to the attention seekers, stay steady on your course, grieve the loss of ones you love that didn't love you, pray for them even though they have wronged you, forgive them for yourself and ask God to move them on."