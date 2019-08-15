by Corinne Heller | Thu., Aug. 15, 2019 10:38 AM
It's business as usual for Todd Chrisley, as he and his wife face a federal indictment for tax evasion and other financial offenses, charges that could lead to jail time.
The 50-year-old wrote on Instagram in a Biblical-inspired post on Thursday that he and Julie Chrisley, are "getting back to work" after this "distraction," and also clarified that their family's hit USA Network reality show Chrisley Knows Best has not been canceled after seven seasons. A grand jury indicted them on Tuesday. A day later, they turned themselves in to Georgia police and pleaded not guilty at their arraignment. They were then released on $100,000 bonds. If convicted, the Chrisleys could face up to 30 years in prison.
"Trust and believe that we are holding the right hand of God on this walk we are on, if he brings us to it he will bring us through it," Todd wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "Please don't fall victim to false prophets, don't give attention to the attention seekers, stay steady on your course, grieve the loss of ones you love that didn't love you, pray for them even though they have wronged you, forgive them for yourself and ask God to move them on."
"We are getting back to work after this distraction and our show hasn't been canceled," he continued. "God delivered much clarity yesterday as to those who set a net for us, so the Lord says, 'May the net your enemies cast for you be the same net they become snared in...' To each and everyone that has supported us on this journey we call life, we love you with all of our hearts, the kindness we have been shown yesterday and through this process has been overwhelming, God is good, we drop our hands and surrender to God and will let God do the rest, you can't claim FAITH and still express FEAR."
According to court documents obtained by E! News, the Chrisleys are facing several charges including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, tax evasion, aiding the filing of false tax returns and more. The FBI and IRS are investigating the case.
The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Georgia claims that between 2007 and 2012, Todd and Julie conspired to defraud several banks by allegedly providing falsified information while applying for loans worth millions, and using the proceeds for personal benefit. The Chrisleys are also accused of conspiring with an accountant, who has also been indicted on tax offenses, to defraud the IRS, and of failing to timely file federal tax returns or pay income taxes for the 2013, 2014, 2015 or 2016 tax years. Prosecutors also claim Todd and Julie used fabricated bank statements and credit reports to apply for and obtain a lease for a home.
"The allegations contained in the indictment are based on complete falsehoods," Todd's attorney had told E! News. "The Chrisleys are innocent of all charges."
Before the 12-count indictment was issued and made public, Todd preemptively wrote on Instagram that he and his wife "are going to be named in a federal indictment of other financial crimes" later in the week, and denied the claims.
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
"It all started back in 2012, when we discovered that a trusted employee of ours had been stealing from us big time. I won't go into details, but it involved all kinds of really bad stuff like creating phony documents forging our signatures, and threatening other employees with violence if they said anything. We even discovered that he illegally bugged out home," he wrote. "Needless to say, we fired the guy and took him to court—and that's when the real trouble started. To get revenge, he took a bunch of his phony documents to the U.S. Attorney's office and told them we had committed all kinds of financial crimes, like tax evasion and bank fraud."
Todd wrote that "once we had a chance to explain who he was and what he'd done to us, they realized it was all a bunch of nonsense and they sent him on his way." He said that the former employee then "persuaded a different set of investigators at the U.S. Attorney's Office" to reopen the case and also give him "immunity from prosecution for his own crimes and bring charges against us."
"I'm telling you all this now because we have nothing to hide and have done nothing to be ashamed of," Todd continued. "Not only do we know we've done nothing wrong, but we've got a ton of hard evidence and a bunch of corroborating witnesses that proves it."
(The USA Network and E! are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
