6 Items We're Loving From the Mantsho x H&M Collab

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Aug. 15, 2019 10:27 AM

It's no secret that H&M has been killing it in the designer collaboration game. Think Ariana Grande's Thank U Next, Giambattista Valli and Stranger Things, just to name a few.

Today, the Mantsho x H&M collab launches, celebrating South African designer Palesa Mokubung's vibrant world of bold prints, edgy designs and confident cuts. With jackets, capes, dresses, top, skirts and accessories, this stunning and fun collection has something for everyone.

We selected six of our faves, but would happily buy it all. Take a look before it sells out!

Long Tie-front Jacket

This gorgeous patterned jacket features a removable, contrasting tie belt at waist.

$90 H&M
Linen-Blend Dress

This perfect summer-to-fall dress features patch front pockets, a removable tie belt at waist and short slits at the sides. 

$60 H&M
Short Sweatshirt

This embroidered top can easily be dressed up or down. We see this becoming one of our go-tos this fall.

$50 H&M
Fold-Heel Espadrilles

How much do we love fold-heel shoes? Especially for traveling. This vibrant pair is no exception.

$70 H&M
Large Canvas Shopper

Your fierce femininity is in the bag with this tote.

$25 H&M
Flared Cotton Skirt

This fun, flared, tiered skirt has tulle at hem for additional fullness. It's also feataures a liner skirt in cool satin and wide, attached ties at sides for tying at front or back.

$60 H&M
