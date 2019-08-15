We didn't think it was possible for anyone to top Alex Rodriguez's epic birthday gift to Jennifer Lopez. But, then again, J.Lo is one to defy the impossible.

For her fiancé's 44th birthday, the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer surprised him with a bright blue, vintage Ford Bronco. While you may be saying, "ok?" know that the former Yankee third baseman is over the moon. "@jlo thank you for the best gift," he wrote on his Instagram Story, later returning to the social media site to share video of them cruising along in the car, listening to Cardi B: "Top down. Sunny day. Radio on."

So, needless to say, this duo is perpetually riding in style. After all, for her 40th in late July, A.Rod present her with a $140,000 custom Porsche. Very casual, right?

"It came with a big gold bow on it and was delivered to their house," a source shared with E! News at the time. "The license plate says JLO."