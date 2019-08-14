On to the next! Kylie Jenner is moving her vacation from Italy to France.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who has been on a European getaway with beau Travis Scott and daughter Stormi Webster for the last week, posted family photos from the South of France on Wednesday. In the sweet pictures, Kylie dons Duygu Ay Collection's Floral Corset Dress as she strikes a pose with her boyfriend and baby girl.

"Baby we should hit the South of France," Kylie captioned the Instagram photos.

On the beauty mogul's Instagram Stories, you can see Kylie exploring the coast with her family and friends, including Kris Jenner, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie.