It's Halle Berry's birthday and she's ringing it in in her own kind of birthday suit.

The Oscar winner turns 53 years old today and took to social media to mark her special day with a photo. Her outfit of choice? A wet tank top marked with the phrase, "No Bra Club."

"Leveled up, Circa ‘66," the actress captioned the sexy shot of herself seemingly dancing. The standout snap has already garnered hundreds of thousands of likes on Instagram and got the attention of famous well-wishers.

"Happy birthday Halle!" Viola Daviscommented. "What a beautiful soul you are. Love you sis"