Michael Scott's Best Moments on The Office

Happy birthday, Steve Carell!

One of Hollywood's most beloved stars is set to make his highly anticipated return to TV in The Morning Show on AppleTV+ this fall opposite Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, but it'll be a tough order for his character to top Michael Scott for many fans.

During Carell's six-year run on NBC's The Office, he made the Dundler Mifflin boss one of TV's most iconic characters, thanks to his incomparable blending of cringe-worthy humor and sweet sincerity. He made us laugh. He made us cry. And we still consider it a crime that he never won an Emmy for his time on the beloved series that is still just as popular as ever thanks to Netflix, with so many of Michael Scott's one-liners and memorable moments have lived on in .GIF form.