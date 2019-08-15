Inside Joe Jonas' Very Cool Year

When Joe Jonas rang in his 29th birthday last August, his life looked markedly different.

He'd just come off a coaching gig on the Australian version of The Voice. He'd been happily engaged to his girlfriend, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, for nearly a year. His band DNCE had released a surprise EP earlier in the summer that failed to connect in the way their earlier hits "Cake by the Ocean" or "Toothbrush" had. And the beloved Jonas Brothers were five years into a protracted and seemingly indefinite hiatus.

Boy, what a difference a year makes.

While it seemed as though middle bro Joe might never reunite with his brothers—Kevin, the older one, and Nick, the younger one—professionally, given how nasty of a breakup the band had experienced in 2013, let alone personally (they were only tentatively speaking when they commenced filming on the Amazon doc Chasing Happiness, which began as an experiment in whether or not reconnection would even be possible), the band is now back and enjoying greater success than ever before.

The reason? Ms. Turner.