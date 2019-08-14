Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley have turned themselves in after being indicted on multiple counts of conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion.

The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Georgia said the two self-surrendered on Wednesday.

According to the office's press release, the Chrisley Knows Best stars have been accused of conspiring to defraud several banks by allegedly providing falsified information while applying for millions of dollars in loans. They've also been accused of using the proceeds obtained from these loans for personal benefit. This allegedly took place from as early as 2007 through approximately 2012.

In addition, the two have been accused of using fabricated bank statements and credit reports to apply for and obtain a lease for a home in 2014.

Furthermore, the TV stars have been charged with conspiring with accountant Peter Tarantino to defraud the International Revenue Service. Tarantino has also been indicted on tax-related offenses. The Chrisleys allegedly did not file income tax returns for the 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 tax years in a timely manner or pay federal income taxes for these years. Along with Tarantino, they've also been accused of trying to hinder the IRS's collection attempts, such as by allegedly hiding income and lying to third parties.

When The Los Angeles Times attempted to contact Tarantino, a woman at his office said he was with a client and had no comment on the indictment.