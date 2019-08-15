by Kelsey Klemme | Thu., Aug. 15, 2019 6:00 AM
It's true, we're a "Sucker" for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner!
Ever since 2017, when the two were spotted together at the MTV EMAs, all eyes have been on the duo as they quickly turned into one of Hollywood's hottest power couples. Jonas, who turns 30 today, showed us how serious he was about the British beauty when he put a ring on it less than a year after the two started dating.
This past year has been the most exciting, though, with a romantic whirlwind year that included premieres, music videos, two weddings and an enviable honeymoon!
Everyone was thrilled for the reunion of the Jonas Brothers but no one could anticipate that their respective wives and fiancées would be their on-screen co-stars for the "Sucker" music video. Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Turner took to the screen dressed as the royal queens they are, reminding us that the whole family is filled with power couples.
Only a few months later, Jonas and Turner surprised us again when the duo secretly wed in Las Vegas immediately after the Billboard Music Awards! Exchanging vows at the Little White Wedding Chapel, the entire ceremony was captured on Diplo's Instagram livestream.
Now married, Jonas frequently was Turner's plus one as she took her final bow as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones and then headlined her own superhero film as Jean Grey in Dark Phoenix. The stars mingled with other A-listers on red carpets and at finale parties, including celebs like Maisie Williams who would be a bridesmaid for the couple's (second) big day!
At the end of June, the couple had their more extravagant wedding in southern France. Turner wore a custom Louis Vuitton dress and the couple was all smiles as they walked the aisle together.
They set off to the Maldives for an Instagram-perfect honeymoon full of beachfront villas and dining in restaurants built over the ocean. Call us Joe's brother Nick Jonas because we're "Jealous".
To celebrate the singer's birthday, take a look back at their entire romance story!
Courtesy of Anne Charlotte
Romance rumors swirled as Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were first spotted together at the MTV EMAs in November 2016.
INSTARimages.com
The duo held hands in Miami back in December 2016.
AKM-GSI
The lovebirds were spotted arriving to CAA's Golden Globes party at Catch LA in December 2016.
Article continues below
AKM-GSI
In January 2017, the hot couple left a People Choice Awards after party hosted by DNCE. The pair left hand-in-hand and then got into a car together.
BKNY / AKM-GSI
The duo locked arms after a dinner date night at Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood.
Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
The pair were spotted at LAX on March 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.
Article continues below
Moryc Welt/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
The singer was seen taking a romantic stroll with his girlfriend, who was wearing a New Kids on the Block shirt, through the SoHo district of New York City on April 13, 2017. Joe was spotted writing on his hands courtesy of his new lady, some of which read "Joe gives me da good good."
The pair were photographed while out on the town in NYC in May.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Rocking denim-on-denim looks, Joe and Sophie walked it out in the SoHo neighborhood of NYC on May 3, 2017.
Article continues below
J. Webber / Splash News
Wearing workout clothes, the two held hands while taking a romantic stroll in the East Village neighborhood of NYC.
Malibu Joe/ / BACKGRID
The duo walked arm in arm as they took a stroll through Venice, CA. Joe looked like quite the tourist, carrying a small camera and taking photos around town. Joe and Sophie picked a local restaurant to have lunch on the patio to bring their weekend to a end.
James Devaney/GC Images
The twosome walked their dog on September 7, 2017 in New York City.
Article continues below
Gotham/GC Images
The two made out at the 2018 U.S. Open.
@MARKMILANTHEPAPARAZZIMAN / BACKGRID
At London's 34 Restaurant, the loved-up pair joined Nick Jonas and then-girlfriend Priyanka Chopra to help ring in the Bollywood star's 36th birthday in July 2018.
Maciel / NGRE / BACKGRID
For the October 2018 holiday, he cheekily dressed as her Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark. She went as an adorable elephant.
Article continues below
MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
The pair celebrated his brother Nick Jonas' wedding to Priyanka Chopra in Dehli, India on December 4, 2018.
JD Images/Shutterstock
She warmed him up with a kiss on the cheek at a March 2019 Rangers vs. Red Wings hockey game in NYC.
Instagram / Priyanka Chopra
The actress—along with Chopra and Danielle Jonas—supported her beau and his brothers Nick and Joe at their April 2019 concert in Champs Downtown, a Penn State college bar.
Article continues below
Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
The Game of Thrones fan was happy to be her plus-one to the HBO hit's season eight premiere in NYC on April 3, 2019.
The Game of Thrones actress cheekily reunites with Jack Gleeson, her tyrannical lover from the show, with her real life beau inside the show's premiere party.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp
After the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, the duo shocked fans with a surprise wedding at a local Las Vegas chapel. As the couple exchanged ring pops—an Elvis impersonator officiated—pal Diplo captured the moment for Instagram live.
Article continues below
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
After tying the knot in Sin City, the newlyweds lit up the 2019 Met Gala red carpet with their eye-catching designs and demure poses. This marked their first official event as a married couple.
Brian Ach/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
The pair served lewks at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show in New York City.
Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
The couple brings the glitz and the glam to the Jonas Brothers' Chasing Happiness documentary premiere.
Article continues below
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
The two lovebirds attend the Dark Phoenix premiere in Los Angeles and the "Sucker" singer couldn't be more in awe of his leading lady. "I am so proud of you @sophiet and how hard you worked on this film," he shares on Instagram. "You did the research, you did the work, and you delivered. I loved this movie!!"
Gotham/GC Images
The newlyweds go for an afternoon stroll with their dogs, Porky and Waldo.
The two smooch in front of the Eiffel tower just shy of a week before they tied the knot in a second wedding ceremony in France.
Article continues below
Jonas shared this sweet snap on Instagram with the caption, "Nap game strong."
Neil Warner/MEGA
The two get playful at Jardin De Tuileries in Paris days before their second wedding.
KCS Presse / MEGA
The two are spotted in France days before their second wedding.
Article continues below
Instagram / corbingurkin
The beaming couple walk down the aisle after their second ceremony. Turner wore a stunning, custom-designed Louis Vuitton dress that was only outshined by the bride.
