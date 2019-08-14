if at first you don't succeed, grow yourself a mustache and try again...

Dean Unglert (and his headline-making facial hair) officially made his entrance on Bachelor in Paradise last night, once again turning to the ABC reality hit franchise for help finding love. It wasn't Dean's first trip to Mexico, as two seasons ago he found himself at the center of a polarizing love triangle, becoming summer 2017's go-to TV "f--kboy," a title Blake Horstmann has since taken over with his antics.

In fact, BIP season six is the 26-year-old's fifth appearance on one of the franchise's shows, a tally that would have earned him some ridicule just a few years ago. But Dean is now far from the only member of Bachelor Nation who has continued to return to the franchise over the years, and he's not the only one on the beach this season that is a seasoned veteran.