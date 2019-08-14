A source close to the supermodel also shares with E! News that Tyler and Gigi are "definitely seeing each other," but are "not serious."

"They are both very into each other but Gigi has been really hesitant about getting serious with him. She feels she just ended a long-term relationship and wants to strictly have fun right now," the insider says, referencing Gigi's relationship with Zayn Malik. "She really enjoys hanging out with Tyler and he has spent the night over her house multiple times now. Tyler makes Gigi laugh continuously while they are together, and it's been a while since someone has sparked her interest."

"They have a strong connection but are definitely just testing the waters right now," the source continues. "They both like to hang out with a few of their friends to make it seem more casual, but Tyler always ends up staying the night alone at Gigi's house. Tyler has not met Yolanda and hasn't been invited to any family gatherings just yet."