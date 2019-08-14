Bam Margera Arrested for Alleged Trespassing After Plea to Dr. Phil

A week after his plea to Dr. Phil for help, Bam Margera has been arrested.

The 39-year-old Jackass alum was arrested just before midnight on Tuesday and booked in Los Angeles at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, E! News has confirmed. Margera was arrested for alleged trespassing, according to Los Angeles Police Department media relations. His bail was set at $1,000, according to online records. E! News has reached out to the star's agent for comment.

In video of Margera published by TMZ, the star is sitting on the floor, reportedly in a hotel lobby, while being scolded by someone off camera, purported to be a police officer. In the footage, he refuses to get up without getting his phone back and claims he was paid by the wife of an allegedly cheating patron.