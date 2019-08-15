Halsey's Boyfriend Yungblud Is "Very Fluid" About Sexuality

However, finding his sense of self was not a seamless process.

"I came to London to be liberated, to be able to paint my nails, to f--king try sex with a guy, to try everything, to fulfill my fantasies and figure out who I am. Ultimately, it was a massive journey to being comfortable in myself. But in that journey, I got more confused," he explained. "[I'd get] blazed and f--ked up. Then I'd sit in my room and cry my f--king eyes out."

He continued to Attitude, "I [still] have to get talked off the ledge 10 times a day, but I know who I am now. There is always the dark part in everyone's brain. You wake up in the morning, you've got a knot in your stomach and you don't know why. But you just have to tell yourself that it's fine, breathe, go for a walk, make love to your girlfriend or boyfriend, anything that will make it better."

The issue of Attitude is available now.