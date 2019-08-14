There's no bond quite like sisterhood. Just ask Brandi and Miley Cyrus.

Over the weekend, while the duo were vacationing in Italy, news broke that Miley had split from her longtime love Liam Hemsworth. Shortly after, pictures surfaced from their girls' trip of Miley kissing Brody Jenner's ex Kaitlynn Carter.

Now, Brandi is asking for respect and privacy on her little sister's behalf.

"It's not my business to talk about and it's nothing anything of mine to tell," she said on the latest episode of her Your Favorite Thing podcast with Wells Adams. "There's nothing I can really say. I just, I'm here for her, obviously, and I've been spending a lot of time with her. When she's ready to talk about it or whatever, then she will."

Earlier, the 32-year-old seemed to hint at her sister's split. "I've learned that life sometimes takes us through seasons when we cannot understand why things have to hurt so much, or be so hard, but all we can do is trust that there is purpose in everything, even the darkness..." she captioned a picture from their getaway. "And in time everything will make sense, and all of that purpose will be revealed when the time is right, and we will be stronger and better for it."