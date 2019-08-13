Why Kodi Lee Is the Act to Watch on America's Got Talent

"I'm going to remember this moment for the rest of my life."

When Simon Cowell said those words earlier this summer on America's Got Talent, it caught the attention of millions of viewers across the country. After all, isn't this the judge who is known for being quite harsh early on in the competition?

But as it turns out, the individual who received such praise was a talented singer named Kodi Lee who just so happens to be autistic and blind.

After receiving Gabrielle Union's Golden Buzzer this past May, the 22-year-old returned to the NBC show Tuesday night to perform a brand-new song. Lee lit up the stage with an inspiring rendition of Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water," which brought everyone in attendance to their feet.

And as you likely could have guessed, he impressed fans yet again and proved to be a clear front runner for the $1 million grand prize.