The Challenge's Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley Are Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley!

The Challenge stars are engaged! The dynamic duo announced the happy news via Instagram on Tuesday.

"Forever Baby," he captioned a photo of the pair cuddling up on a beach in Ocean City, N.J. The sweet snapshot also gave followers a glimpse of her shiny diamond sparkler.

After appearing on Are You the One?, Deal made her Challenge debut in 2017 and served as a cast member on The Challenge XXX: Dirty Thirty. During her time on the show, she met Wiseley, who had appeared on a number of prior seasons—including Rivals II, Free Agents and Battle of the Exes—as well as on The Real World: Portland. The two fell in love and moved in together in 2018.

Even after the show, the celebs kept fans updated on their relationship via social media.

"You're not my other half, because we are both whole on our own, but we have grown to heights we've never known being together," she wrote on Instagram back in May. "Thank you for being the man you are, you are a blessing."