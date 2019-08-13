Red Alert! Britney Spears Went to Target 80 Times Last Year

Not even Britney Spears can resist a trip to the local Target.

Earlier this week, E! News obtained financial documents from the music superstar's conservatorship case, which requires an annual accounting of all the money going in and out of her account.

When she wasn't traveling as part of her "Piece of Me" tour in 2018, Britney enjoyed visiting a familiar retail store.

Documents listed more than 80 different trips to Target where she was able to experience all the store's offerings including clothes, toys, décor, food and more. Other stores she frequented often included Ralph's Grocery and Home Depot.

In fact, the A-list singer visited many familiar—and totally relatable—stores including Hobby Lobby, Bed, Bath & Beyond and Pier 1 Imports.