Twinning! Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Are Matching BFFs on Italian Vacation

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Aug. 13, 2019 11:51 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster are having the best summer ever!

The mother-daughter duo is currently soaking up the sun in Italy as they continue their European getaway. Kylie and her family, including boyfriend Travis Scott and mom Kris Jenner, flew overseas to celebrate the beauty mogul's 22nd birthday. As she enjoys the celebratory trip, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been posting a series of photos, including gorgeous snaps from a luxury yacht.

Kylie has also shared a number of adorable pictures with her daughter. On Tuesday, Kylie took to Instagram to post a cute photo of her and Stormi, wearing matching blue dresses, leaning in for a kiss.

"sweetest love I've ever known," Kylie wrote alongside the photo.

Photos

Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster's Summer in the Sun

Hours earlier, Kylie also shared a pic of her and Stormi—in their matching outfits—taking in the view of the water.

"amore mio," the 22-year-old star captioned the Instagram post, adding a butterfly emoji.

As we wait to see more adorable mother-daughter photos, let's take a look back at all of Kylie and Stormi's most memorable moments of the summer!

Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Twinning

The mother-daughter duo rocked matching blue outfits on their trip.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Amore

"sweetest love I've ever known," Kylie captioned this cute pic with her daughter while on vacation in Italy.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Italy, 22nd, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Soaking up the Sun

"blessed," the beauty mogul captioned this sweet picture.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Italy, 22nd, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Too Cute

Kylie shared this adorable snap on Instagram with the comment, "a love without limits."

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, 22nd, Birthday, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Birthday Celebrations

Stormi was by her mom's side to celebrate her 22nd birthday.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Stassie Karanikolaou

Instagram

Vacation Ready

Best friend Stassie Karanikolaou joins the mother-daughter duo for a day in the pool.

Article continues below

Stormi Webster, Travis Scott

Instagram

Daddy's Girl

"ugh i love this little girl so much. not only do i think she‘s the cutest thing in the world.. she's got the sweetest, smartest, most special little soul," the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned the photo.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Seeing Double

Life with Kylie means matching outfits, Yeezy shoes and all the gifts a little girl could ever wish for. 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Mini-Me

Stormi has clearly learned the art of the smize. 

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Yris Palmer, Ayla

Pool Day

Summer days are much more fun when there are two toddlers to play with.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Hugs & Kisses

The daring duo celebrate Mother's Day by swimming and splashing at the pool.

Watch the season 17 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Stormi Webster , Celeb Kids , Kardashian News , Vacation , VG , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.