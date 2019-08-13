Taylor Swift just changed the life of one of her biggest fans.

After learning that University of Waterloo student Ayesha was struggling to pay her tuition and rent, the Grammy winner swiftly stepped in to help her out. Ayesha, a longtime Swiftie who met her fave singer during her Reputation Stadium Tour in Aug. 2018, recently posted on Tumblr about her financial situation. That's when the "ME!" singer, who is a devoted Tumblr user, saw the post and decided to send Ayesha a very special gift: $6,386.47 CAD or $4,828.52 USD.

"Ayesha, get your learn on girl," T.Swift wrote along with her PayPal donation. "I love you!"

"i posted about struggling with paying for tuition. two hours later, i get this in my email," Ayesha wrote on Instagram. "i have no words and i can't stop crying. i don't have words i don't have words i don't have words i can't stop crying."