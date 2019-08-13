With three kids, a hit show and her new site Poosh, Kourtney Kardashian is one busy lady. Still, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star makes time to focus on the issues near and dear to her heart, including cosmetics reform.

The reality star opened up about championing the Personal Care Products Safety Act in her new interview with Glamour.

"I've always been conscious of what's in my beauty products, but once I had kids, I started caring more about the products they were using," she told the magazine for its "Women of the Year All Year: Beauty" piece.

As fans will recall, Kourtney headed to Capitol Hill in April 2018. Along with the Environmental Working Group, Kourtney urged legislators to pass a bill that would require cosmetics companies to disclose the ingredients in their products to the FDA, register their facilities and more. Fast-forward to over a year later, and the bill still hasn't passed.

"I don't know if cosmetics regulation has been swept under the rug because the word ‘cosmetics' makes you think of girls putting on makeup—but it's so much more than that," Kourtney said. "It's all personal care products, from things you use on newborn babies to deodorant, toothpaste, and face wash. They're things every single human uses at least once, if not multiple times a day. By calling it ‘cosmetics,' it's not taken as such a serious issue."