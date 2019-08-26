2019 MTV VMAs Winners: The Complete List

The wait is over because the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards are finally here!

Per tradition, all of New York City cleared out of midtown Manhattan to make way for the numerous musicians and performers who are attending the 36th annual award show. Stars like Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers, Rosalia and a bunch more A-listers are among the numerous artists that are set to perform in the iconic Radio Music City Hall. So, it's safe to say that it's going to be one wild night.

Plus, Jennifer Lopez will be passing the baton on to Missy Elliot since she is the newest recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. So, fans can expect the rapper to put her thing down, flip it and work it on the theater's stage.

But that's not all. The prized awards will be handed out, too. Check out the complete list of MTV VMAs winners below as they are updated in real time!