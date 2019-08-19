Happy Birthday, John Stamos! See His Cutest Pics With Son Billy

SUNDAY
Happy birthday, John Stamos!

The Full House actor, who turns 56 today, traded in being America's favorite uncle to being a real-life dad last April when he welcomed his son, Billy Stamos, to the world! 

Stamos had been public about his desire to become a father for quite some time. In an interview with E! News, the star admitted that while he had been seen as a playboy in the past, he had been "praying" for the day to take on the role of being called "dad".

In 2016, Stamos starting dating the woman who would make that dream come true. Just a few months into their relationship, Stamos popped the question to Caitlin McHugh and a few years later they became happy parents to little Billy.

It couldn't be more clear that the star is all smiles in his new role, taking to Instagram to frequently share pics of him and his adorable son.

Watch

Are John Stamos & Caitlin McHugh Ready for Baby No. 2?

Whether it's introducing his Fuller House co-stars to his child or just taking a dip in the pool, we're more than happy that the comedian is documenting his fatherhood journey.

Take a look at his cutest Instagram pics in honor of the celeb's birthday below!

John Stamos, Son

Instagram

Sky High

John Stamos and his son, Billy Stamos, snuggle at cruising altitude in this pic that was shared in mid-July.

John Stamos, Son

Instagram

Stars and Stripes Forever

Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh hold Billy and celebrate being a family of three on the Fourth of July.

John Stamos, Son

Instagram

Green Thumb

The actor posts a photo of himself gardening with his son in March.

John Stamos, Son

Instagram

Happy New Year!

The People's Choice Awards winner starts off 2019 by posting this precious father-son photo to Instagram.

John Stamos, Son

Instagram

Santa's Nice List

The Stamos trio donned matching outfits and Santa hats in this adorable pic that's perfect for their 2018 Christmas card.

John Stamos, Son

Instagram

Most Wonderful Time of the Year

"Already my favorite Christmas," captioned the comedian in a photo of him and his son spending their holiday at Disney.

John Stamos, Son

Instagram

GOTV

While Billy may be too young to vote, the Grandfathered actor encouraged everyone to get out and vote during the 2018 midterms.

John Stamos, Son

Instagram

Splish Splash

In October 2018, the California native took a dip with his son in the pool.

John Stamos, Son

Instagram

Baby's First Fourth

The ER alum is caught leaning over to give his son a kiss on Billy's first 4th of July!

John Stamos, Son

Instagram

Momma's Favorite Presents

McHugh snapped this adorable pic of her husband and son on her birthday writing, "I'm the luckiest birthday girl in the world to spend today with you two."

John Stamos, Son

Instagram

An Even Fuller House

The sitcom star introduced little Billy to his Full House co-stars Bob Saget and Lori Laughlin.

John Stamos, Son

Instagram

Not Just An Uncle Anymore!

Stamos went from everyone's favorite fictional uncle to real-life dad in April 2018 when he shared the first picture of his son on Instagram.

