Happy Birthday, John Stamos! See His Cutest Pics With Son Billy

Happy birthday, John Stamos!

The Full House actor, who turns 56 today, traded in being America's favorite uncle to being a real-life dad last April when he welcomed his son, Billy Stamos, to the world!

Stamos had been public about his desire to become a father for quite some time. In an interview with E! News, the star admitted that while he had been seen as a playboy in the past, he had been "praying" for the day to take on the role of being called "dad".

In 2016, Stamos starting dating the woman who would make that dream come true. Just a few months into their relationship, Stamos popped the question to Caitlin McHugh and a few years later they became happy parents to little Billy.

It couldn't be more clear that the star is all smiles in his new role, taking to Instagram to frequently share pics of him and his adorable son.