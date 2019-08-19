Happy Birthday, John Stamos! See His Cutest Pics With Son Billy

by Kelsey Klemme | Mon., Aug. 19, 2019 6:00 AM
Happy birthday, John Stamos!
The Full House actor, who turns 56 today, traded in being America's favorite uncle to being a real-life dad last April when he welcomed his son, Billy Stamos, to the world!
Stamos had been public about his desire to become a father for quite some time. In an interview with E! News, the star admitted that while he had been seen as a playboy in the past, he had been "praying" for the day to take on the role of being called "dad".
In 2016, Stamos starting dating the woman who would make that dream come true. Just a few months into their relationship, Stamos popped the question to Caitlin McHugh and a few years later they became happy parents to little Billy.
It couldn't be more clear that the star is all smiles in his new role, taking to Instagram to frequently share pics of him and his adorable son.
Whether it's introducing his Fuller House co-stars to his child or just taking a dip in the pool, we're more than happy that the comedian is documenting his fatherhood journey.
Take a look at his cutest Instagram pics in honor of the celeb's birthday below!
John Stamos and his son, Billy Stamos, snuggle at cruising altitude in this pic that was shared in mid-July.
Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh hold Billy and celebrate being a family of three on the Fourth of July.
The actor posts a photo of himself gardening with his son in March.
The People's Choice Awards winner starts off 2019 by posting this precious father-son photo to Instagram.
The Stamos trio donned matching outfits and Santa hats in this adorable pic that's perfect for their 2018 Christmas card.
"Already my favorite Christmas," captioned the comedian in a photo of him and his son spending their holiday at Disney.
While Billy may be too young to vote, the Grandfathered actor encouraged everyone to get out and vote during the 2018 midterms.
In October 2018, the California native took a dip with his son in the pool.
The ER alum is caught leaning over to give his son a kiss on Billy's first 4th of July!
McHugh snapped this adorable pic of her husband and son on her birthday writing, "I'm the luckiest birthday girl in the world to spend today with you two."
The sitcom star introduced little Billy to his Full House co-stars Bob Saget and Lori Laughlin.
Stamos went from everyone's favorite fictional uncle to real-life dad in April 2018 when he shared the first picture of his son on Instagram.
