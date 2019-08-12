Alanis Morissette Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

It's a party of five!

Alanis Morissette shared the special news on Monday that she welcomed her third child, a baby boy named Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway. "he's here," she began her caption on Instagram, alongside a black and white photo of her newborn. "Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway. #8/8/19."

She added the following hashtag, "#mywholelifeidreamedoflovingyouthree."

This marks the second son for the "Ironic" singer and her husband, Mario "Souleye" Treadway. The longtime couple share two kids, Onyx Solace, 3, and Ever Imre, 8. And like his siblings before him, Winter has a totally unique name!

Back in March, the 45-year-old star announced her third pregnancy on social media. "so much NEWness...," she wrote with accompanying heart and prayer hand emojis. In her Instagram snap, she showed off her growing baby bump by posing to the side and donning a black turtleneck. Her chic pixie cut was also on full display.