It's official: Our walk down this "Old Town Road" is far from over.

As of Monday, August 12, the smash hit from breakthrough artist Lil Nas X (born Montero Lamar Hill) has maintained its dominance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a record 19 weeks while showing no real signs of slowing down. It was only two weeks ago that we were celebrating the song as it pulled itself out of a three-way tie at 16 weeks, leaving Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's "One Sweet Day" and Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber's powerhouse "Despacito" in the dust.

The genre-defying track, which the 20-year-old Hill released as an independent artist last December, has had an unprecedented life on the charts, sparking controversy and spawning remix after remix—We're partial to the one that features Billy Ray Cyrus, Young Thug and Mason Ramsey, if only for the viral yodeler's genius line, "If you ain't got no giddy up, then giddy out my way," if you ask us. (2019 is a wild time to be alive, you guys.)—while changing the rapper-singer's life for good.