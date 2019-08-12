Can you feel the love in the Bachelor Nation family?!

After much excitement and anticipation, Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti said "I Do" Sunday evening in a Rhode Island dream wedding.

Complete with friends, family and more than a few familiar co-stars, the couple exchanged personal vows and celebrated their new status as husband and wife.

On Monday morning, Jared took to Instagram where he couldn't help but reflect on his amazing love story. Spoiler alert: Loyal fans may get a bit emotional.

"There's so many emotions running through my body right now. I woke up yesterday morning, the day of my wedding, crying. Not from sadness, or fear. I was crying because I was so overwhelmed with happiness, excitement, gratefulness and humbleness," Jared wrote to his followers. "Ashley is my best friend, my person, my soulmate and now my wife. I love this woman more than words will ever allow me to express."