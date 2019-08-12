FX

Pose star Angelica Ross will appear as a series regular in AHS: 1984. This news comes after—Spoiler alert!—her Pose character Candy died on Murphy's other FX series.

"Last night's episode of Pose required us all to dig deep — @janetmock as writer, myself as writer and director, but most of all our incredible leading ladies. I must applaud @angelicaross for her tour de force of a performance as Candy Abundance Ferocity. It has been a gift to watch her blossom as a true star and undeniable talent," Murphy posted on Instagram. "Though she will always be our Candy, and our show suffers this incredible loss, I am elated that the world will get much more Angelica. She is joining the American Horror Story family in another unforgettable role. Congrats Angelica for making history, leaping from #PoseFX to #AHS1984. Welcome to the #AHS family!"

Ross tweeted that she's making history as the first transgender actor to have two series regular TV roles.