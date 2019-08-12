Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Bebe Rexha is on a mission for her next birthday.
As the star famously sings, "I'm done with the drinking, I'm done with the smoking, I'm done with the playing, I'm done with the joking"—and from the sound of it, she's done with the gender stereotypes and ageism in Hollywood.
The star spoke up on Instagram while taking aim at an unnamed male music executive and his alleged comments toward her. "I recently had a MALE music executive tell me that I was getting too old and that my brand was 'confusing.' Because... I'm a songwriter and I post sexy pics on my Instagram and that's not what female songwriters are suppose to do, especially for my age. I'm 29."
The Grammy nominee continued, "I'm fed up with being put in a box. I make my own rules. I'm tired of women getting labeled as 'hags' when they get old and guys get labeled as sexy with age."
In honor of her upcoming golden birthday, the star pledged to embrace her age. "Anyways, I'm turning 30 on August 30 and you know what, I'm not running away from it. I'm not gonna lie about my age or sing songs that I feel will sell better because they sound 'younger,'" she told followers. "I'm gonna celebrate my age because you know what, I'm wiser, I'm stronger and TRUST ME I'm a much better lover than I was 10 years ago."
She further dedicated the black and white photo she posted of herself in a bra and underwear "to the music executive who said I am too old to be sexy."
"There's no age that you can't be be sexy," she tweeted. "Im not scared to speak out. Especially if it's my truth."
Not shy about passionately speaking up, Rexha previously took a stand against editing her bikini photo to fit societal expectations of women's bodies. "I probably should of photoshopped my stomach and made it look flat. I probably should of photoshopped my legs to make them look thinner. I probably should of made myself look taller and Smoothed my legs. But I didn't," she captioned the picture back in May. "Society can really f--k with you. Here is what a real woman looks like on Instagram without photoshop."
One year older, keep that wisdom coming, Bebe!